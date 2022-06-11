Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

