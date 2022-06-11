Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 334 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $94,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after acquiring an additional 579,235 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.72. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

