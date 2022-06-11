Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $227,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44.

