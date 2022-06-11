Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 50,233 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of Synopsys worth $117,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS opened at $305.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

