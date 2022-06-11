Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 8.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

