Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 207,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 427,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

