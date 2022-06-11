Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $171,814.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $310,660.96 and $171,814.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00340224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00410261 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

