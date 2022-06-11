Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

