Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

