Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 44,700 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of HCSG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

