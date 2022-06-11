Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,805 shares of company stock worth $846,890. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.14 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

