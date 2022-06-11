Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,042,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 57,666,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,815. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International (Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.