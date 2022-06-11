GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 464646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.