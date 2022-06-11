Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

NYSE FDX opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.