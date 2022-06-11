Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 92,541 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,541 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

