Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

