Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 4,071 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 816,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

