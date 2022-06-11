Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.02). Approximately 117,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,847,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.
About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)
