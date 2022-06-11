Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.02). Approximately 117,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,847,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.

Get Guild Esports alerts:

About Guild Esports (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organisation and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.