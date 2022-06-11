GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.