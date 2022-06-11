Hamster Market Cap Tops $4.70 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $127,911.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00341128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00409449 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

