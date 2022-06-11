Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires 24,900 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Lithia Motors worth $59,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.32 and a 200-day moving average of $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

