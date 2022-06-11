Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

