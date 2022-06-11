Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Mosaic worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.