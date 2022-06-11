HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 197,128.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.
Shares of CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
