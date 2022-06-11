HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 197,128.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.