HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,638 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $377.12 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

