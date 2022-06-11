HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

