HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.38 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

