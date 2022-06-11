HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $201.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.