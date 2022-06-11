Head to Head Comparison: OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -14.78% -1,824.74% -19.25% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

9.5% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.59 -$13.36 million ($1.94) -3.14 Samsara $428.35 million 13.03 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OMNIQ and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

OMNIQ presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.01%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Summary

Samsara beats OMNIQ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

