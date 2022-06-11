Head-To-Head Review: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -45.58% -14.17% -11.27% Sony Group 8.92% 11.51% 2.81%

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerson Radio and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $7.45 million 1.80 -$3.98 million N/A N/A Sony Group $74.80 billion 1.44 $7.85 billion $6.31 13.96

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emerson Radio and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sony Group has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony Group beats Emerson Radio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Radio (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

