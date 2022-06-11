Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

