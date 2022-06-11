Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00015894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001228 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00186953 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

