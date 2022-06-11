Hegic One Day Trading Volume Tops $565,250.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $565,250.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

