Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

