Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $114.89.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.