Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLTOY. Barclays cut their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.11) to €19.40 ($20.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.