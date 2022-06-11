Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE HP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

