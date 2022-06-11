Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,501. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

