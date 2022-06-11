HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

