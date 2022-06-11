HiCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $466,560.59 and $37,413.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

