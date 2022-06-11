Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.19

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 34323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

