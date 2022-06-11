HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $105,069.20 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HRT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.