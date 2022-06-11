HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $105,069.20 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HRT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
