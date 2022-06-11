HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

