HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

