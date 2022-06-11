HM Payson & Co. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

