HM Payson & Co. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.64.

Adobe stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.09 and a 200-day moving average of $484.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.