HM Payson & Co. Has $9.03 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.92 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

