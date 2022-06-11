HM Payson & Co. Purchases 508 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.