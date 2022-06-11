HM Payson & Co. Sells 9,740 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

