HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.