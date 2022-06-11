Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0112

Honest (HNST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Honest has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,475.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00331220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00433548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 165.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

